LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Could a mega casino be the Historic Westside’s future?

There is a proposal to build a 60-story casino development with a 764-room hotel and more than 450 multi-family residential units on the Historic Westside of Las Vegas.

Developer proposes mega casino, resort in Las Vegas Historic Westside district (Harlem Nights, LLC)

The proposed development at Jackson Avenue and F Street will go before the City of Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday.

“It is time for the historical westside to get back to what it used to be,” developer Shlomo Meiri told FOX5.

The theme of the new development: Harlem Nights, celebrating the Historic Westside where during the WWII era hotels and casinos were built to provide entertainment for African Americans and African American businesses flourished. The developer says that a vibrant past should be celebrated in its bright future.

“People been waiting for it for a long time, and nothing has been done,” Meiri asserted.

Renderings and plans are now submitted to the city and if the city does give the project to go ahead, Meiri shared it would take five to six years to complete.

“I would like the community to support it because if not now, when?” Meiri questioned.

After the Planning Commission hears the developer’s presentation Tuesday, it will make recommendations to the City Council.

The city tells FOX5 the project could be up for a council vote in May or June.

You can read the full proposal being presented to the commission in next week’s planning agenda which can be found below.

