Demolition underway on Station Casinos’ Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:48 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After Station Casinos announced last July that it would be demolishing two of its North Las Vegas properties, crews have started tearing down the second casino.

Demolition has already wrapped up on the site of the former Texas Station casino. However, crews have now started demolishing Fiesta Rancho.

Both Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shuttered Station Casinos properties to be demolished, land resold

“These properties have been an important part of our business over many years, so it is not without sadness that we announce these permanent closures,” Station Casinos president Scott Kreeger said in a statement last July. “We would like to recognize and thank our former Team Members who worked at these properties for making them a place where our guests always felt welcome. We are pleased that approximately one-third of the Team Members from each of these three properties are already working at another Station Casinos property, and we hope that number will grow. We also want to thank our loyal guests for their support.”

The ice rink at Fiesta Rancho will remain open, Red Rock Resorts said.

Crews on Thursday were observed tearing down the property’s five-story hotel tower.

The site of a third Station Casinos property that was also closed since the pandemic, the Fiesta Henderson, was purchased by the city of Henderson for $32 million.

Henderson City Council approves two land deals with Station Casinos for future development

Representatives for the city said previously they plan to build an indoor multisport facility for youth sports on the 35-acre plot of land.

