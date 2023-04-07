Clark County considers guardrails around liquor delivery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You could soon be able to get liquor delivered to you no matter where you live in the Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Commissioners are considering how to legalize alcohol delivery county-wide. The City of Las Vegas already legalized it in 2021, and in the same year, the state legislature legalized third-party liquor deliveries.

Commissioner William McCurdy II, who serves as the county’s liquor and gaming board chairman, requested the issue be brought up to the board earlier this week.

“We have a responsibility to be very aware of the negative implications that could come from a (such a) policy,” McCurdy told FOX5. “We don’t want our kids getting a hold of liquor.”

Under the current state law, the person delivering alcohol has to be over 21 and needs to verify that the recipient is also 21. They’ll also be looking out for signs of intoxication in the recipient. It could disqualify that person from receiving the delivery.

In order to be eligible, a business needs to sell beer, wine and liquor. Deliveries can only be made within the jurisdiction in which they do business.

There are no limitations on the amount of liquor per delivery or the number of deliveries that can be made to a location.

The law was passed after Clark County declined to legalize it on its own. Not all commissioners are on board with complying with state law.

“There was a reason why we didn’t pass it,” Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “There were tons of comments that everybody had.”

McCurdy thinks there’s a way for the county to adapt to the statewide law and add more guardrails to it.

“I think that we’ll be able to come up with something that’s safe for the public,” he said. “And making sure that we protect our youth and keeping it out of the hands of folks who shouldn’t have it.”

