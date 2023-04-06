Wynn Las Vegas to ‘temporarily pause’ performances of ‘Awakening”

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After just debuting last November, Wynn Las Vegas has announced it will temporarily pause performances of its “Awakening” show.

According to a statement from Wynn Resorts, “Awakening” will be “temporarily paused” in order “to allow for an extended rehearsal period.”

“Consistent with the resort’s commitment to excellence and quality, Wynn Las Vegas is committed to bringing a superior vision of Awakening to audiences,” the statement said.

Although a specific date has not been provided, “Awakening” will resume performances “at the conclusion of the extended rehearsal period.”

When it was initially announced in October, Wynn said that as part of “Awakening,” which made its debut on Nov. 7, audiences would be “immersed” in a “custom-designed 360-degree theater, the Awakening Theater.”

According to the initial announcement release, “Awakening invites audiences to join the quest of a heroine and her two fellow travelers as they seek to reunite two lost lovers.”

“Awakening” replaced Wynn’s long-running, water-themed show “Le Reve ‘The Dream,’” which ran from 2005 until August 2020 at the resort.

“Le Reve,” which had over 6,000 performances, went permanently dark in August of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

