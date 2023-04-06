Wynn Las Vegas to ‘temporarily pause’ performances of ‘Awakening”

New ‘Awakening’ show to debut at Wynn on Las Vegas Strip
New ‘Awakening’ show to debut at Wynn on Las Vegas Strip(Elisabeth Caren via Wynn Resorts)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After just debuting last November, Wynn Las Vegas has announced it will temporarily pause performances of its “Awakening” show.

According to a statement from Wynn Resorts, “Awakening” will be “temporarily paused” in order “to allow for an extended rehearsal period.”

“Consistent with the resort’s commitment to excellence and quality, Wynn Las Vegas is committed to bringing a superior vision of Awakening to audiences,” the statement said.

Although a specific date has not been provided, “Awakening” will resume performances “at the conclusion of the extended rehearsal period.”

New ‘Awakening’ show to debut at Wynn on Las Vegas Strip

When it was initially announced in October, Wynn said that as part of “Awakening,” which made its debut on Nov. 7, audiences would be “immersed” in a “custom-designed 360-degree theater, the Awakening Theater.”

According to the initial announcement release, “Awakening invites audiences to join the quest of a heroine and her two fellow travelers as they seek to reunite two lost lovers.”

“Awakening” replaced Wynn’s long-running, water-themed show “Le Reve ‘The Dream,’” which ran from 2005 until August 2020 at the resort.

“Le Reve,” which had over 6,000 performances, went permanently dark in August of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning
North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
SNWA: Lake Mead 80 feet higher because of water conservation efforts
Las Vegas police, fire respond to car into home in northwest valley
Las Vegas police, fire respond after speeding SUV slams into northwest home

Latest News

Las Vegas
Las Vegas a top destination for Easter week, Tripadvisor says
Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market
Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market
Some thieves only want cars for joyriding, Las Vegas police say
Some thieves only want cars for joyriding, Las Vegas police say
Terrell Rhodes
Trial for Las Vegas man accused of killing Amari Nicholson moved to September