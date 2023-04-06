Violent crime continues to hit central Las Vegas Valley near UNLV

By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday investigated a deadly stabbing in the central valley near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue. 

Wednesday’s stabbing wasn’t far from UNLV, an area that Las Vegas police have called a hot spot for violent crime.

FOX5 spoke to people nearby who say the crime is just getting worse.

“We know through experience when you see the yellow tape, somebody’s not going home,” said construction worker Graham Watson.

The fatal stabbing on Wednesday was just the latest act of violence in a trouble area.

“In this area there’s definitely an uptick of crime. You never know who’s walking up behind you,” Watson continued.

Just last year, Las Vegas police called the area near Flamingo and University Center Drive a “hot spot” for violent crime after several incidents happened weeks apart.

In September, an officer shot and killed a suspect after she collapsed to the ground from being shot herself.

A 74-year-old homeless woman was also stabbed to death in late September near Flamingo and Algonquin.

Then in October, Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the area.

Following the death of Officer Thai, Las Vegas police had said they were stepping up patrols in the area. However, some say even more police presence could help.

“What would I like to see from police? I’d like to see more of them,” Watson said.

The manager of Kabob Korner, who FOX5 also spoke with in September, said Wednesday that the extra patrol cars haven’t made much of a difference.

“As far as police presence, there’s a lot of them, but it’s not really helping. There’s still a lot of crime around here,” said Christopher Wultsch, manager of Kabob Korner.

A suspect was taken into custody after Wednesday morning’s stabbing, However, further details have not been provided.

