Trial for Las Vegas man accused of killing Amari Nicholson moved to September

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The trial for the man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson has been pushed back to later this year.

The trial for Terrell Rhodes, originally set for April 10, has been rescheduled to Sept. 11. Prior to the trial, Rhodes has hearings set for July 18 and Sept. 5.

A family photo of Amari Nicholson. (Courtesy | Courtesy)

Rhodes is accused of killing Nicholson and hiding his body near the Siegel Suites where he first went missing in May 2021. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Rhodes was babysitting Nicholson, his girlfriend’s child, and beat the 2-year-old to death after he wet his clothing, according to an arrest report.

