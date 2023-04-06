Tiki lounge to open on Las Vegas Strip

FILE - In this June 24, 2021, file photo, people walk by an illuminated sphere during the the...
FILE - In this June 24, 2021, file photo, people walk by an illuminated sphere during the the opening night of the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:21 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Resorts World announced that it will debut a tiki lounge at its property on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the property will transform Genting Palace Lounge into Golden Monkey Lounge.

Featuring exotic signature cocktails, punch bowls and more, Resorts World says the new venue will become a “tropical escape providing a modern take on the classic tiki bar concept.”

Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge, which will debut on April 17, “will transport guests to an elevated retreat filled with vibrant colors and playful décor as they enjoy island-inspired cocktails.”

The lounge will feature an inspired beverage menu, which Resorts World says will include “photo-worthy punch bowls, including rum, vodka and tequila-based bowls for groups to share during a night out with friends.”

Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, visit: https://www.rwlasvegas.com/dining/golden-monkey-tiki-lounge/.

