Some thieves only want cars for joyriding, Las Vegas police say

By Joe Vigil
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A car theft is a huge hassle and can be very expensive, especially for those without insurance. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have been handing out free steering wheel locks, with the focus on Hyundai and Kia owners. Those cars are being stolen after a TikTok challenge exposed how easy it is to swipe certain year models.

The Enterprise Area Command just held an event on Tuesday where it handed out free steering wheel locks and talked to people about car theft trends. A Sergeant tells FOX5 some thieves are young and only want cars for joyriding. The cars are dumped when they run out of gas. Police say they’ve arrested some young people and saw thefts go down. People are urged to lock their cars and to purchase an alarm or immobilizing device.

The Enterprise Area Command gave out 56 steering wheel locks on Tuesday and 200 overall. It plans on getting more locks to hand out. Other area commands are providing locks as well.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning
North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
SNWA: Lake Mead 80 feet higher because of water conservation efforts
Las Vegas police, fire respond to car into home in northwest valley
Las Vegas police, fire respond after speeding SUV slams into northwest home

Latest News

Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market
Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market
Terrell Rhodes
Trial for Las Vegas man accused of killing Amari Nicholson moved to September
Las Vegas' Huntridge Theater opens doors for tours as sign lights up
Las Vegas’ Huntridge Theater opens doors for tours as sign lights up
An aerial view of Las Vegas Valley homes on Jan. 4, 2021.
Prices of homes in Las Vegas Valley hold steady in March, new report shows