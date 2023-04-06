Some thieves only want cars for joyriding, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A car theft is a huge hassle and can be very expensive, especially for those without insurance. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have been handing out free steering wheel locks, with the focus on Hyundai and Kia owners. Those cars are being stolen after a TikTok challenge exposed how easy it is to swipe certain year models.

The Enterprise Area Command just held an event on Tuesday where it handed out free steering wheel locks and talked to people about car theft trends. A Sergeant tells FOX5 some thieves are young and only want cars for joyriding. The cars are dumped when they run out of gas. Police say they’ve arrested some young people and saw thefts go down. People are urged to lock their cars and to purchase an alarm or immobilizing device.

The Enterprise Area Command gave out 56 steering wheel locks on Tuesday and 200 overall. It plans on getting more locks to hand out. Other area commands are providing locks as well.

