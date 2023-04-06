Prices of homes in Las Vegas Valley hold steady in March, new report shows

An aerial view of Las Vegas Valley homes on Jan. 4, 2021.
An aerial view of Las Vegas Valley homes on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Miles Friess
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:22 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over the years, Las Vegas has seen wild swings in the housing market. However, a new report shows prices are holding steady.

According to a report from Las Vegas Realtors, in March, the median price of existing homes sold in Southern Nevada was $425,000, almost exactly what it was in February.

In fact, the report shows prices haven’tchanged that much since December.

The report shows the market remains in good shape despite rising interest rates.

“Southern Nevada was one of the first places to experience this recent shift in the housing market,” said 2023 LVR President Lee Barrett, a longtime local REALTOR. “It seems logical to me that we may also be among the first to come out of this recent slowdown. Our median home price hasn’t changed since December. Local home prices had previously been declining by 1 or 2% per month. This may be a sign that we’re near the bottom of this cycle.”

According to the report, by the end of March, 4,196 single-family homes were listed for sale without any sort of offer. LVR says that’s up 109.3% from the same time last year.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning
North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
SNWA: Lake Mead 80 feet higher because of water conservation efforts
Stabbing near Katie, Maryland Parkway on April 5, 2023.
Las Vegas police say person stabbed to death in central valley

Latest News

Exclusive video shows quick moments leading up to car smashing into northwest Las Vegas home
Exclusive video shows quick moments leading up to car smashing into northwest Las Vegas home
Programs working to close digital divide in Las Vegas Valley
Programs working to close digital divide in Las Vegas Valley
Nevada DMV police division cracking down on registration violations, stolen cars
ONLY ON FOX5: DMV police division cracking down on registration violations, stolen cars
Las Vegas police, fire respond to car into home in northwest valley