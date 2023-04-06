Prices of homes in Las Vegas Valley hold steady in March, new report shows

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over the years, Las Vegas has seen wild swings in the housing market. However, a new report shows prices are holding steady.

According to a report from Las Vegas Realtors, in March, the median price of existing homes sold in Southern Nevada was $425,000, almost exactly what it was in February.

In fact, the report shows prices haven’tchanged that much since December.

The report shows the market remains in good shape despite rising interest rates.

“Southern Nevada was one of the first places to experience this recent shift in the housing market,” said 2023 LVR President Lee Barrett, a longtime local REALTOR. “It seems logical to me that we may also be among the first to come out of this recent slowdown. Our median home price hasn’t changed since December. Local home prices had previously been declining by 1 or 2% per month. This may be a sign that we’re near the bottom of this cycle.”

According to the report, by the end of March, 4,196 single-family homes were listed for sale without any sort of offer. LVR says that’s up 109.3% from the same time last year.

