Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market

Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market
Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market(Green Our Planet)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:19 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Green Out Planet will once again host the nation’s largest student-run farmers market in Las Vegas later this month.

According to a news release, the event will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at Downtown Summerlin.

Green Our Planet says the student-run farmers market will feature produce that is grown at 60 school gardens across the Clark County School District.

Organizers say over 600 Las Vegas student farmers will be in attendance to sell their produce and crafts to the public. All proceeds will return to each school “to amplify and preserve the schools’ garden programs.”

For more information, visit: https://greenourplanet.org/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning
North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
SNWA: Lake Mead 80 feet higher because of water conservation efforts
Las Vegas police, fire respond to car into home in northwest valley
Las Vegas police, fire respond after speeding SUV slams into northwest home

Latest News

Some thieves only want cars for joyriding, Las Vegas police say
Some thieves only want cars for joyriding, Las Vegas police say
Terrell Rhodes
Trial for Las Vegas man accused of killing Amari Nicholson moved to September
Las Vegas' Huntridge Theater opens doors for tours as sign lights up
Las Vegas’ Huntridge Theater opens doors for tours as sign lights up
An aerial view of Las Vegas Valley homes on Jan. 4, 2021.
Prices of homes in Las Vegas Valley hold steady in March, new report shows