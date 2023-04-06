Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Green Out Planet will once again host the nation’s largest student-run farmers market in Las Vegas later this month.

According to a news release, the event will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at Downtown Summerlin.

Green Our Planet says the student-run farmers market will feature produce that is grown at 60 school gardens across the Clark County School District.

Organizers say over 600 Las Vegas student farmers will be in attendance to sell their produce and crafts to the public. All proceeds will return to each school “to amplify and preserve the schools’ garden programs.”

For more information, visit: https://greenourplanet.org/.

