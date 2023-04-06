ONLY ON FOX5: DMV police division cracking down on registration violations, stolen cars

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada DMV is cracking down on drivers with fake, expired tags and license plates and stolen cars. DMV’s compliance enforcement officers are out on our roads looking for it all.

“We have a lot of people who don’t get around to taking care of their license or their vehicle registration,” said Decker.

Daily, a small team of three officers, patrols targeting those with violations that are within the jurisdiction of the DMV.

“You will find a fake temp tag,” said Decker. “It is a lot easier to fake a temporary dealer tag than it is to fake an actual metal plate, so we get a lot of those.”

FOX5 went on a ride along with the compliance enforcement team and Decker pulled people over within minutes of being in the car and spotted multiple cars with expired and fake tags.

“You can go online, and social media and buy them,” said Decker. “Those are just as counterfeit as if you make them at home on your printer.”

Decker said COVID contributed to the increase of fictitious tags and many people felt like they were off the hook driving around with expired tags during COVID because they couldn’t get into the DMV.

“Maybe a year or two prior to COVID but with COVID and the shutdown and the DMV was closed, it really just expediently grew from there and we see it all over the place,” said Decker.

We rode around town all day on Tuesday and made several stops along the way including one where the compliance enforcement division pulled a lady over for expired tags. They also learned she had a felony warrant out of California, an expired license and it wasn’t her car.

“It is likely she will get a citation but the vehicle itself has been in Nevada for months and months,” said Decker. “It hasn’t been registered in Nevada and doesn’t have a California registration so we will confiscate the plate and impound the vehicle.”

Decker said the penalties vary depending on the situation.

“We confiscate the fake ones or the expired ones,” said Decker. “If it is fake, they get a different citation. It is a citation for displaying a fictitious plate and it is much more expensive than just having expired registration.”

Decker explained how the compliance enforcement team differs from Metro officers.

“Metro is handling all the calls for service that they receive, and we are able to specifically target the violations that are within the jurisdiction of the Department of Motor Vehicle,” said Decker.

Decker said the DMV has open appointments less than a month out.

“Please get your vehicles registered and make sure you are legal to be on the road because law enforcement is out there, and we are looking for ya,” said Decker.

To report any complaints to the DMV click HERE.

