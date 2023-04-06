Nevada officials speak out on gun violence prevention legislation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday, two Nevada legislators spoke out on three bills targeting gun violence in the state.

Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui and Senator Dallas Harris will be joined by gun violence prevention advocates held a press conference highlighting their gun safety legislation.

The bills:

AB 354 would prohibit the possession of a firearm within 100 yards of the entrance to an election site with the intention to disrupt, interfere or monitor an election. It would also tighten regulations on “ghost guns” which are guns manufactured without serial numbers or made by unlicensed persons.

AB 355 would make it a gross misdemeanor for anyone under the age of 21 to possess or control a semiautomatic shotgun or semiautomatic centerfire rifle, essentially raising the age requirement from 18.

SB 171 would prohibit the purchase, ownership, or possession of a firearm for anyone convicted in the last 10 years of certain crimes motivated by “certain characteristics” of the victim, like a hate crime.

Jauregui began recounting her experience with gun violence as a survivor of the October 1 shooting at Mandalay Bay in 2017.

“I share these personal stories because it is important people know why I champion this issue. Because I never want a Nevadan to experience the trauma I and so many others have,” she said.

On AB 355, Jauregui said too many young people have gotten their hands on weapons to commit mass murder, including at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 and the Robb Elementary School school shooting in Uvalde, TX in 2022, among others.

On SB 171, she said it is important that no one should be in fear of going to a polling place to cast their vote under the threat of gun violence.

Harris also spoke on the bill, stating she called it “common sense gun regulation.”

“You may have heard that term before, as we often hear our colleagues on the other side say that’s the type of legislation that they would support,” she said.

The rise in hate crimes means it is time to prioritize safety, she added. “That’s what this bill is about.”

