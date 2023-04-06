Man test drives truck from Carmax in East Haven, never comes back

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:58 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for stealing a truck he test drove from CarMax in East Haven, according to police.

Anthony Feliciano, 21, of Norwalk, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and criminal impersonation.

East Haven police said they were sent to CarMax on West Frontage Road on Dec. 10, 2022 for a report of a stolen motor vehicle.

An employee at CarMax told officers that Feliciano came into the dealership and took a 2019 GMC Sierra for a test drive, but never returned with the vehicle. The complainant further said that Feliciano produced what was later determined to be a fake ID and other fraudulent documents to test drive the truck.

In Jan. 2023, detectives said they discovered that the stolen GMC Sierra was for sale on Facebook Marketplace and that the seller asked potential buyers to pay in cash. It was further revealed that the truck was sold to an individual in Boston for $25,000 cash. The buyer discovered that his recently purchased truck was stolen when he attempted to register it in Massachusetts.

Images of Feliciano from the day of the theft were sent to various media and social media platforms, police said. Tips immediately came in that identified Feliciano as the suspect.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Feliciano was taken into custody by members of the Stamford Police Department on April 4 and was transported to the East Haven Police Department for processing.

He was released on a $45,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on April 12 in New Haven.

