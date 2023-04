LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get ready to dance under the electric sky once again.

Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella on Thursday announced the lineup for this summer’s Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas.

Celebrating 30 years of Insomniac, this year’s EDC will be held May 19-21 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

View the full lineup below:

