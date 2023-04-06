Las Vegas a top destination for Easter week, Tripadvisor says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tripadvisor has listed Las Vegas as one of the most popular travel destinations in the US for the week of Easter, April 7 to 14, and shared some statistics and tips for travelers.

About 48% of Americans will travel with their significant other this spring, 27% with children, 20% solo and 12% with their extended family, while 59% plan to spend more on their biggest trip this spring this year compared to last year.

Any holiday weekend means busy roads and airports. To avoid congestion, leave early or try to travel at an off-hour when possible. Consider staying off the road on Easter Sunday if you’re able, the website suggests.

According to Tripadvisor, major airport hubs of Orlando, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Miami will likely see the most visitors this weekend, so make sure to add extra time if flying through these locations.

Tripadvisor found the “most popular domestic destinations for U.S. travelers this Easter week” are as follows:

Orlando

Las Vegas

New York City

Key West

Honolulu

Nashville

New Orleans

Lahaina

Fort Lauderdale

Washington DC

For all of the families visiting Las Vegas this week, the website’s top-rated kid-friendly activities in the city are: Grand Canyon West Rim Bus Tour (this is also the most-booked experience in the entire country so far this spring), Las Vegas Natural History Museum, and an Emerald Cave Kayak Tour.

Beyond larger tourism hubs, mid-size cities like Syracuse, Pigeon Forge, and Kansas City are seeing a high level of interest compared to last year, Tripadvisor says.

