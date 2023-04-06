Las Vegas police say man’s death investigated as homicide after autopsy ruling

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was arrested in connection to the death of a man whose autopsy revealed blunt force trauma.

According to a news release, at approximately 8:26 p.m. on April 1, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an unconscious male in the 5100 block of O’Bannon Drive.

Police say arriving officers located a man in a parking lot who was in need of medical assistance. Medical personnel transported the man to UMC where he was pronounced deceased, LVMPD said.

According to police, during an autopsy, it was determined that the victim had sustained injuries from blunt force trauma. As a result, police said LVMPD’s Homicide Section was notified and took over the investigation.

Through the investigation, police identified 43-year-old Jimmy Hampton as the suspect in this case.

Hampton was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, according to police.

The victim’s identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

