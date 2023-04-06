Las Vegas man accused of fatal DUI after a previous DUI arrest in December

Brandon Kelekolio
Brandon Kelekolio(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly striking a pedestrian on the Las Vegas Strip while driving drunk four months after a previous DUI arrest, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported the arrest of Brandon Kelekolio, 32.

Kelekolio faces charges of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death, and driving while his license was revoked because of a DUI arrest on Dec. 15, 2022. He is currently being held on $50,000 bond, records show.

According to police, on April 4 around 2:17 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a car versus pedestrian crash at Las Vegas Boulevard and Ceasars Palace Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, later identified as Kelekolio, remained at the scene and was interviewed by police.

Police identified the male victim as Gewadin Elliot, 45, of Ontario, Canada.

Video surveillance showed Elliot crossing the intersection when Kelekolio’s car struck him. Police said at the time that Elliot was in a marked crosswalk. However, he was walking against a do not walk signal, LVMPD said.

“Kelekolio repeatedly asked if the pedestrian was dead or was going to be okay. Kelekolio was suspected of being impaired,” and a DUI unit was requested to the scene, an arrest report states.

An officer observed Kelekolio smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, his speech was confused, and was unsteady on his feet, police said in the report.

According to LVMPD, Kelekolio voluntarily submitted to and failed standardized field sobriety tests. After doing so, police said Kelekolio was placed under arrest and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 30th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction 2023.

Kelekolio’s next hearing is April 10.

