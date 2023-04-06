Coyote euthanized after being shot with plastic pellet

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A coyote in South Lake Tahoe had to be euthanized after being paralyzed by a plastic pellet.

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care says late last week, a coyote in South Lake Tahoe was seen dragging its hind legs and trying to get under a trailer for safety.

He was rescued and brought to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care where X-rays revealed the coyote had been shot in the spine by what appeared to be a plastic pellet, possibly from a BB or Airgun.

LTWC says the injuries left the coyote wounded and defenseless, resulting in certain death in the wild as he could no longer hunt or defend himself.

They say that as the coyote was paralyzed, and the injury was not repairable, the decision was made to euthanize him.

LTWC says people should not shoot at wildlife, even with toy guns.

