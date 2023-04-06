Broadway in the Hood to perform ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ this weekend in Las Vegas

Broadway in the Hood to perform 'Jesus Christ Superstar' this weekend in Las Vegas
Broadway in the Hood to perform ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ this weekend in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nonprofit is putting its own spin on a classic musical this weekend.

Broadway in the Hood is performing “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Pearl Theater at The Palms.

The ensemble is made up of all local talent ranging in age from 6 to 70 years old.

Director Torrey Russell says you don’t have to be religious to enjoy the show.

“This show is about love. It’s about humanity. It’s about understanding that there is something bigger than us, whether you call it god, or Buddha, Mohamed, whatever. We are all one and we can come together to make the world a better place,” said Russell.

The show starts Friday at 8 p.m. Broadway in the Hood’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” show is free and open to the public. However, attendees do need to RSVP: https://www.broadwayinthehood.org/jesus-christ-superstar.

