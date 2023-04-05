Tractor-trailer overturns, catches fire on I-15 northbound near Tropical Parkway

By FOX5 Staff
Apr. 5, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities said a tractor-trailer caught on fire after it overturned early Wednesday morning on the northbound I-15 at Tropical Parkway.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said the tractor-trailer smashed into the right shoulder wall on northbound I-15 at Tropical Parkway forcing the tractor trailer to overturn on it’s side. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Authorities said there were no injuries to the driver and no other vehicles were involved.

Nevada State Police are working to determine the contents inside the trailer. However, it is reported to be fully loaded.

Authorities advised that the area would be closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

