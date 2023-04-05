Retired firefighter pulls 2 children, puppy from explosive house fire

Fire officials say a Phoenix-area home suffered major damage in an explosive fire.
Fire officials say a Phoenix-area home suffered major damage in an explosive fire.(Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A retired firefighter is being called a hero after saving two children from an explosive house fire in the Phoenix area Wednesday morning.

KPHO reports that Dana Lambert spotted smoke in the area while he was driving home from the gym. He ended up finding the house where firefighters were working to rescue two girls and their puppy.

Fire crews said they were battling heavy smoke and flames coming from the patio and backyard areas of the home when they arrived.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the team learned that it was a gas-fed fire with accelerants making it more difficult to put out. A hazmat unit was also dispatched to secure the gas line.

Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire reported that several propane tanks stored in the backyard had also exploded.

Lambert said he heard the girls screaming and crying in their bedroom. He climbed through a window to help get them out along with their dog.

“You don’t think about it; you assume the risk, you go in and you pull the kids out,” Lambert said.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the house fire with the cause of the blaze remaining under investigation.

Witnesses said they believed the family worked in party rentals. The girls’ parents were not home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
SNWA: Lake Mead 80 feet higher because of water conservation efforts
Pedestrian dies after hit by car Tuesday morning on Las Vegas Strip
Driver accused of DUI after pedestrian hit, killed on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
Artist’s artwork, truck, trailer stolen during overnight stop at Las Vegas hotel
Couple buys stolen trailer belonging to CA artist, turns into Las Vegas police
Chicken Fried Rice generic
Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil
As tax deadline approaches, IRS warns of companies offering to help settle debt
As tax deadline approaches, IRS warns of companies offering to help settle debt
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
FILE – “Operation Cookie Monster,” the effort by law enforcement agencies in 17 countries,...
Global takedown of cybercriminals behind malware operation
A large police presence surrounds Trump Tower, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago...
Police: 1 hospitalized in incident at Chicago’s Trump Tower