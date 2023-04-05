Patience and inclusivity: Henderson barbershop caters to clients with special needs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For people with special needs, getting a haircut can be daunting. That’s why Stacie Skillman opened 101 Barbershop, located on Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.

It’s meant to be a safe, inclusive space for all, with barbers catering to every client’s specific sensory needs.

“Just paying attention, just being really, really patient, and just making sure you do what you can to make them comfortable for that haircut,” said barber Joven Troutmon.

“Some of them may want to come in and color and have a snack. We may have to have certain movies on, certain music,” said Skillman. “It’s just all about them and making them feel like they have a place to belong and they look good when they leave.”

Skillman was inspired by her son Jordan, who is on the autism spectrum and non-verbal. Like many people with special needs, he struggled to find a barbershop where he felt comfortable.

101 Barbershop opened last year. It’s now one of the only salons in the state specializing in autistic and special needs clients, and they already have plenty of satisfied customers.

“We’ve had mothers in here crying because they can’t believe that their children have actually gotten a haircut. We’ve had kids get super excited. We’ve had kids hug our barbers,” said Skillman.

“When we show them the mirror, when we see that smile on their face, they really, really appreciate it, and it’s a great feeling,” said Troutmon.

101 Barbershop offers free haircuts for clients with autism or special needs by appointment every Tuesday from noon to 4. To make an appointment, call (702) 202-1520.

