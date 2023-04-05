North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a juvenile was shot and killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning.

According to police, at about 6:30 a.m., North Las Vegas officers responded to the 2600 block of Donna Street.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that one male juvenile shot another male juvenile.

The victim was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim’s identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be release by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The suspect was taken into custody and detectives are continuing their investigation. No further details were immediately available.

