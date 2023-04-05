Nevada Legislature bill would create the Safe Firearm Storage Act

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would create the Safe Firearm Storage Act, making it a crime for the unsafe storage of guns around children but with some exceptions, if passed.

SB 294 states the crime of unsafe storage of a firearm is committed when someone knows or should know a child under 18 years old or a resident of the premises who is prohibited from possessing a firearm can gain access to one.

It also states it’s a crime to fail to secure a gun, like in a locked safe or another secure container, inhibiting access to children or others not allowed to have guns.

Installing a locking device on the firearm would also be acceptable as long as a child or other person does not have access to the key, the bill states.

Anyone who violates the act would be found guilty of a misdemeanor meaning a fine of up to $500. The act doesn’t apply to antique firearms, curios, or relics, documents show.

According to the bill, children who gain access to a firearm for purposes of self-defense would not be criminally liable.

If passed, the law goes into effect July 1.

