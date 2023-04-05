Nevada lawmakers consider bill to ban most uses for metal foil balloons

By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would set requirements and restrictions on the manufacturing and sale of metal foil balloons, citing concerns for powerlines being damaged by them.

AB 321, if passed, defines the balloons in question as those not made for scientific research or governmental projects. Selling such balloons filled with gas lighter than air would require it to be weighed down and not connected to an electrically conductive material.

Those who violate the law could be fined up to $50 per balloon and up to $2,500 for each day the violation occurs.

“Electric utilities report that foil balloons are among the top causes of outages. Foil balloons are coated with a shiny metallic film that conducts electricity. If a foil balloon contacts power lines, this can create an electrical fault that can damage power lines, cause blackouts and start fires,” the bill states.

They can also cause damage to local wildlife.

