LVMPD continues to hand out free steering wheel locks to prevent rising car thefts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Steering wheel locks are a must-have item for many people in the Las Vegas Valley, specifically Kia and Hyundai owners. This after a TikTok challenge showed how easy it is to steal some of those cars.

“It’s kind of the society we live in now. And if you don’t take care of your own stuff somebody else will be happy to take care of it for you,” said Hyundai owner Donni Fields.

Fields picked up a new steering wheel lock from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Northeast Area Command on Tuesday. Police have been handing them out for free, specifically to Kia and Hyundai owners.

Car thefts continue to rise in the valley. According to LVMPD car thefts are up 30 percent year-to-date in 2022 compared to the same time in 2023.

Car thefts are up 44 percent in that time in the Northeast Area Command. While thefts jumped about 66 percent in the Northwest and Summerlin area commands. Thefts were up about 60 percent in the Southeast Area Command and about 48 percent in the Bolden Area Command. Car thefts were up 16 percent in the Downtown Area Command, 14 percent in the Enterprise Area Command, 24 percent in the South Central Area Command and eight percent in the Spring Valley Area Command. The Convention Center Area Command is the only area where car thefts dropped. LVMPD says car thefts there dropped 15 percent.

