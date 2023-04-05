LVMPD continues to hand out free steering wheel locks to prevent rising car thefts

Steering wheel locks are a must-have item for many people in the Las Vegas Valley, specifically Kia and Hyundai owners.
By Joe Vigil
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:43 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Steering wheel locks are a must-have item for many people in the Las Vegas Valley, specifically Kia and Hyundai owners. This after a TikTok challenge showed how easy it is to steal some of those cars.

“It’s kind of the society we live in now. And if you don’t take care of your own stuff somebody else will be happy to take care of it for you,” said Hyundai owner Donni Fields.

Fields picked up a new steering wheel lock from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Northeast Area Command on Tuesday. Police have been handing them out for free, specifically to Kia and Hyundai owners.

Car thefts continue to rise in the valley. According to LVMPD car thefts are up 30 percent year-to-date in 2022 compared to the same time in 2023.

Car thefts are up 44 percent in that time in the Northeast Area Command. While thefts jumped about 66 percent in the Northwest and Summerlin area commands. Thefts were up about 60 percent in the Southeast Area Command and about 48 percent in the Bolden Area Command. Car thefts were up 16 percent in the Downtown Area Command, 14 percent in the Enterprise Area Command, 24 percent in the South Central Area Command and eight percent in the Spring Valley Area Command. The Convention Center Area Command is the only area where car thefts dropped. LVMPD says car thefts there dropped 15 percent.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
More than 3,200 without power throughout Las Vegas Valley
Chicken Fried Rice generic
Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Photo of a strain
Nevada has the highest case count of Candida auris fungus in US
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police look for suspects in death of woman who fell out of pick up truck

Latest News

Henderson barbershop caters to clients with special needs
LVMPD continues to hand out free steering wheel locks to prevent rising car thefts
Henderson barbershop caters to clients with special needs
Patience and inclusivity: Henderson barbershop caters to clients with special needs
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Las Vegas hotels ask for dismissal in price-fixing lawsuit