LVCVA adds new dogs to K9 unit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are welcoming two new K9s to their team following the retirement of two older dogs.

Bear and Reba will help keep visitors and employees at the convention center safe while searching for any explosives during events.

This morning, the K9 unit held a demonstration showing off the dogs’ skills.

“One thing we’re always saying is trust your dog,” Woody Chan, the LVCVA K9 supervisor said. “Of course they always have a better sense than we do, by having them here we rely on them to smell it out and tell us. If we didn’t have these dogs here and there was unattended luggage or box, we would actually have to open it up.”

The K9s also help assist other local agencies with events held throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

