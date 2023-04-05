Lawmakers consider Nevada bill to prohibit disciplining healthcare workers for gender-affirming care

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would prohibit disciplining a healthcare professional for providing gender-affirming care to patients, including if it happened in another state.

SB 302, if passed, would make it so no health care licensing board could disqualify a person from licensure or discipline them because they provided or assisted in “gender-affirming services or was subject to judgment, discipline or other sanction in another state,” for such services.

According to the bill, the governor of Nevada would also be prohibited from issuing a warrant for arrest for someone doing so in another state unless it was considered criminal both in another state and in Nevada.

Lastly, law enforcement in Nevada would not be able to provide information or use time, money, equipment or other resources to further the investigation into someone who provided care in another state, the bill states.

If passed, the act would go into effect immediately.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.