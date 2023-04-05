Las Vegas police say person stabbed to death in central valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing Wednesday morning in the central valley.

According to police, at approximately 8:58 a.m., LVMPD dispatch received a report of a stabbing near the intersection of Katie Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Officers arrived and found a man laying on the ground, apparently dead. A suspect was found south of the location of the deceased man and was taken into custody.

More interviews will be done with people in the area. At the briefing, authorities said they do not know the motive behind the stabbing.

