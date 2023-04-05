Las Vegas police, fire respond to car driven into home call

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and first responders have gone to the scene of a car driven into a home Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed the scene at 7200 Chesterton Road near Tenaya and Smoke Ranch.

Two people were in the car that needed to be extricated by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue members, police said.

As of 4:30 p.m., one person has been extricated while another remains in the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.