Las Vegas organization helps low-income families get essential house repairs

An aerial view of Las Vegas Valley homes on Jan. 4, 2021.
An aerial view of Las Vegas Valley homes on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Regina Ahn
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Things like food and water are essential, but here in Nevada things like air conditioning over summer, or a working roof when it’s raining are just as important.

One local organization has made it their mission to help low-income seniors and homeowners with repairs all for free.

Rebuilding Together of Southern Nevada does just that, helping seniors and families who simply can’t afford to fix or maintain their home. All of the expenses are taken care of and they say in recent years they’ve seen the number of those in need increased dramatically.

Bob Cleveland from RTSNV said from about 100 people 5 years ago, there are now more than 1,000 people calling the organization for help.

“Over the last 29 and a half years we’ve been providing critical home repairs for low-income homeowners veterans seniors that means we go in and replace water heaters, air conditioners, anything that has to do with the homeowner to live safely in the home,” said Cleveland.

On National Rebuilding Day on April 22, volunteers will go to low-income families’ homes and volunteers will be painting, doing yard work and some landscaping to improve the neighborhood and community.

FOX5 along with our Take 5 to Care partners are joining in.

