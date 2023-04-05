Las Vegas business owner celebrates 10 years of making luxury gift baskets

Danielle Heyman is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her gift basket business, Champagne Life Gifts.(None)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:55 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas local, Danielle Heyman, is celebrating her 10th anniversary as a business owner.

Heyman started “Champagne Life Gifts” back in 2013. The company specializes in creating luxurious and customized gift baskets.

“After working in hospitality I saw that there was a gap for luxurious and customizable gift baskets that were appealing to multiple demographics,” Heyman said.

The business is located in Henderson.

“We do service a lot of the hotels and casinos, real estate agents with gifts, and we also service really anybody who needs a gift for a special occasion,” she said.

And it’s been a success. Heyman now has 14 employees, and 12 are women.

“Certified women-owned business, I take pride in working with diversity owned, women-owned businesses, for vendors, I also support women as far as my employees, mothers, hard-working women,” she added.

Not to mention juggling her other job as a mother to three young daughters.

“It takes a lot of patience, time management and set routine, I have to work my schedule kind of around my children’s schedule,” she said.

She hopes to continue growing her business and is looking at franchise opportunities across the country.

Heyman says the most rewarding part of being a business owner is watching her employees succeed and also giving to the community through her gift baskets.

