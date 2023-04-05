Las Vegas City Council accepts $12M grant for pickleball complex at northwest valley park

Pickleball generic photo
Pickleball generic photo(Arizona's Family)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday accepted a grant to develop a pickleball complex in the northwest valley.

According to the city of Las Vegas, a grant award in the amount of $12,009,000 was accepted for the development of the Regional Pickleball Complex at Wayne Bunker Park.

Located at 7351 W. Alexander Road, the new pickleball complex will add 30 courts within the city.

The city notes that “a design will be finalized with community involvement.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
SNWA: Lake Mead 80 feet higher because of water conservation efforts
Pedestrian dies after hit by car Tuesday morning on Las Vegas Strip
Driver accused of DUI after pedestrian hit, killed on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
Artist’s artwork, truck, trailer stolen during overnight stop at Las Vegas hotel
Couple buys stolen trailer belonging to CA artist, turns into Las Vegas police
Chicken Fried Rice generic
Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning
Ex-Chippendales model becomes Las Vegas police officer
Ex-Chippendales model becomes Las Vegas police officer
Ex-Chippendales model becomes Las Vegas police officer
Ex-Chippendales model becomes Las Vegas police officer
Police say man accused in fatal shooting after argument at Las Vegas apartment