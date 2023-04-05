Las Vegas City Council accepts $12M grant for pickleball complex at northwest valley park
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday accepted a grant to develop a pickleball complex in the northwest valley.
According to the city of Las Vegas, a grant award in the amount of $12,009,000 was accepted for the development of the Regional Pickleball Complex at Wayne Bunker Park.
Located at 7351 W. Alexander Road, the new pickleball complex will add 30 courts within the city.
The city notes that “a design will be finalized with community involvement.”
