Hot N Juicy Crawfish to host grand opening for downtown Las Vegas restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lovers of Cajun food will now have another place to go, as beloved eatery Hot N Juicy Crawfish has announced a grand opening event for its new restaurant in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Hot N Juicy Crawfish, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon on May 6.

The eatery says that the first 100 customers will receive a free pound of crawfish as part of the festivities.

Hot N Juicy’s new eatery is located at 206 N. 3rd Street, across from the Mob Museum near 3rd and Stewart.

The restaurant will mark Hot N Juicy’s 5th location in the Las Vegas Valley and its 13th location nationwide.

