Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog

According to a search warrant, Wingate said he put his K-9 named Bear in his department-issued truck on Sept. 2, 2022. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A former Iowa deputy is charged with killing his own K-9.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in Tuesday. He is charged with killing a police dog, which is a felony in Iowa.

According to a search warrant, Wingate said he put his K-9 named Bear in his department-issued truck on Sept. 2, 2022.

He said he found Bear dead in the truck about 22 hours later.

Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry said Wingate had been placed on leave two days before the dog’s death, KCRG reported. He did not say why.

Wingate resigned after Bear’s death. Officials have not clarified a cause of death.

He turned himself in Tuesday and is now out on bond.

Wingate had worked for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
SNWA: Lake Mead 80 feet higher because of water conservation efforts
Pedestrian dies after hit by car Tuesday morning on Las Vegas Strip
Driver accused of DUI after pedestrian hit, killed on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
Artist’s artwork, truck, trailer stolen during overnight stop at Las Vegas hotel
Couple buys stolen trailer belonging to CA artist, turns into Las Vegas police
Chicken Fried Rice generic
Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys...
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.
40-foot gray whale washes up on beach likely killed by boat, biologists say
New K9 dogs added to LVCVA
LVCVA adds new dogs to K9 unit
The famed actor, who also starred in films and other TV series including “Boardwalk Empire,”...
Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside the Fox News studios in New...
Jury in defamation suit against Fox News won’t hear about Jan. 6