Forecast Outlook- 4/4/2023

The cold air sticks around Wednesday before warmer changes arrive this weekend.

With calmer wind overnight, clear skies, and very dry air in place, we’ll set the stage for a cold start Wednesday morning. Low temperatures start in the 30s around the Las Vegas Valley with afternoon highs back up around 60°. Thursday will stay mostly sunny with temperatures on the rise. The forecast high is at 68° in Las Vegas.

We continue the warm-up through the weekend with the mid-70s on Friday and 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny Easter Sunday with a forecast high at 86° in Las Vegas. Temperatures continue to climb early next week with high temperatures pushing closer to 90° on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.