Forecast Outlook- 4/4/2023

Feeling Like Winter Before An Easter Weekend Warm-Up
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The cold air sticks around Wednesday before warmer changes arrive this weekend.

With calmer wind overnight, clear skies, and very dry air in place, we’ll set the stage for a cold start Wednesday morning. Low temperatures start in the 30s around the Las Vegas Valley with afternoon highs back up around 60°. Thursday will stay mostly sunny with temperatures on the rise. The forecast high is at 68° in Las Vegas.

We continue the warm-up through the weekend with the mid-70s on Friday and 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny Easter Sunday with a forecast high at 86° in Las Vegas. Temperatures continue to climb early next week with high temperatures pushing closer to 90° on Monday and Tuesday.

