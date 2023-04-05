Clark County commissioners consider beer gardens at apartment complexes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas apartment complex could be the first in Clark County to open a beer garden on its premises.

Recently, an apartment complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley applied to install a beer garden on a rooftop. The facility would be open only to residents and their guests.

To do that, it might need a liquor license, which it does not have.

There are several things working in the complex’s favor, though, like the fact that it has shops adjacent to it and a sizeable rooftop area.

But Clark County Commissioner and Liquor and Gaming Board Chairman William McCurdy says there are potential downsides that need to be addressed before giving the green light to the project.

“We have to make sure that we’re not going to pass a policy that is going to have inadvertent effects for other members and also our tax base here in Clark County,” McCurdy explained.

One of those effects would be safety, including impaired driving for guests who come to visit friends at the complex.

“The second priority that we have is to make sure that it’s not going to be a trickle-down effect to where we have smaller apartment complexes operating essentially bars,” McCurdy said.

McCurdy got some pushback from fellow commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick about the idea of putting parameters around which complexes can get the go-ahead for beer gardens.

“High-end, low-end, whatever,” Kirkpatrick said during Tuesday’s Clark County Commission meeting. “It applies to everybody. We just don’t create an ordinance that doesn’t apply across the board.”

Kirkpatrick says there’s a larger discussion to be had about what these future guidelines would look like.

“We could talk about high-end all day,” Kirkpatrick said, “But that doesn’t mean that an apartment complex in my district that wasn’t open to the public couldn’t come in and start this.”

For his part, McCurdy agrees there’s a lot to hammer out. He tells FOX5 he looks forward to the discussion in the coming weeks.

FOX5 reached out to the complex that applied for the beer garden but has not heard back.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.