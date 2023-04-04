Rob Lowe announces 2 shows on the Las Vegas Strip

Rob Lowe, the co-star, co-creator and executive producer of "Unstable," poses at the premiere...
Rob Lowe, the co-star, co-creator and executive producer of "Unstable," poses at the premiere of the Netflix series, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rob Lowe has announced he will perform two shows on the Las Vegas Strip this summer.

According to a news release, Lowe will bring his one-man show, Stories I Only Tell My Friends: LIVE!,” back to Las Vegas for two nights.

The release says the performances will be held at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, at 8:30 p.m.

“From the Brat Pack to The West Wing to Parks and Rec and beyond, “Stories I Only Tell My Friends: LIVE!” is packed with witty fun and one-of-a-kind insights spanning an iconic career,” the release says.

Live Nation says tickets start at $79, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.

According to the news release, tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

