Raiders sign quarterback Brian Hoyer

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) warms up during an NFL football practice,...
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) warms up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent quarterback Brian Hoyer, the club announced on Tuesday.

Hoyer served as the backup quarterback for three seasons with the New England Patriots.

Entering his 15th year in the NFL, Hoyer played for the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009, 2018 and 2020. He has made at least one start for seven different NFL teams including the Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013-14), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017) and Indianapolis Colts (2019).

Over his career, Hoyer has appeared in 76 games and made 40 starts, completing 902-of-1,518 pass attempts for 10,668 yards, 53 touchdowns and 35 interceptions for a passer rating of 82.9. In 2014, he played in 14 games with 13 starts for the Browns and set career-highs in attempts (438), completions (242) and yards (3,326).

A native of North Olmsted, Ohio, Hoyer played collegiately at Michigan State University, where he passed for 6,159 yards and 35 touchdowns en route to All-Big Ten honors as a senior and honorable mention All-Big Ten as a junior.

The Raiders in March signed Jimmy Garoppolo as the team’s quarterback.

Raiders officially sign quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

