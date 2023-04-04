Police say man accused in fatal shooting after argument at Las Vegas apartment

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting at an apartment on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment in the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue at about 1:31 a.m.

According to police, a man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim had been in an argument with another male before the suspect took out a handgun and shot the man.

The suspect had fled prior to officers arriving at the scene, police said. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified 27-year-old Geontay Bolden Jr. as the suspect in this case.

Police said Bolden was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team on Monday. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and attempt murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

