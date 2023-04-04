Pedestrian dies after hit by car Tuesday morning on Las Vegas Strip

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:07 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle on the Strip.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:17 a.m. near 3570 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Las Vegas police said its fatal detail team responded to the scene to investigate.

Northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo were closed during the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

