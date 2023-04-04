Nevada Legislature bill would urge federal government to protect the Colorado River

Agriculture uses 70% of the state’s potable water. And most of the reductions of the Colorado...
Agriculture uses 70% of the state’s potable water. And most of the reductions of the Colorado River are aimed at farms.(Arizona's Family)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:09 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If passed, a bill in the Nevada Legislature would urge the United States Bureau of Reclamation to consider more measures to protect and manage the Colorado River.

SJR 3 reads that the Colorado River is the most vital water source in Nevada, and much of the western states, including 22 Native American tribes and Mexico.

Ninety percent of Southern Nevada’s water supply comes from the Colorado River via Lake Mead, which is still facing unprecedented drought and aridification.

Lake Mead is currently at 28% capacity.

SNWA: Lake Mead 80 feet higher because of water conservation efforts

If passed the bill would urge the bureau to amend existing federal regulations to prohibit the “inefficient delivery, application or use of any water from the Colorado River,” by all sectors and users to limit water losses.

It would also urge the bureau to consider the Consensus-Based Modeling Alternative submitted by Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

