Nevada Legislature bill would urge federal government to protect the Colorado River

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If passed, a bill in the Nevada Legislature would urge the United States Bureau of Reclamation to consider more measures to protect and manage the Colorado River.

SJR 3 reads that the Colorado River is the most vital water source in Nevada, and much of the western states, including 22 Native American tribes and Mexico.

Ninety percent of Southern Nevada’s water supply comes from the Colorado River via Lake Mead, which is still facing unprecedented drought and aridification.

Lake Mead is currently at 28% capacity.

If passed the bill would urge the bureau to amend existing federal regulations to prohibit the “inefficient delivery, application or use of any water from the Colorado River,” by all sectors and users to limit water losses.

It would also urge the bureau to consider the Consensus-Based Modeling Alternative submitted by Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

