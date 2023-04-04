Nevada Legislature bill would propose changing constitution to allow state lottery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature if passed would create a proposal to amend the state constitution to allow the sale of state lottery tickets.

AJR 5 reads that since achieving statehood in 1864, the sale of lottery tickets has been prohibited, partly to prevent special charters to organizations and to protect the public from the harm early lotteries brought, as they were plagued by fraud and mismanagement.

In 1990, voters approved amendments to the constitution for the allowance of charitable lotteries, with restrictions, in the form of raffles or drawings.

If passed, the bill would propose to amend the constitution to all the operation and regulation of modern lotteries. It would also have to be passed by the next Legislature session and then approved by voters in a statewide election to become effective.

