Manchester United to face Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:12 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two of the world’s most supported clubs will head to Las Vegas for a match at Allegiant Stadium.

According to a news release, England’s Manchester United and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund will play against each other on Sunday, July 30 at 6 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

The release states that the game “will provide fans with the chance to see United’s star-studded squad highlighted by top goal scorer Marcus Rashford, fan favorite Bruno Fernandes, and World Cup-winner Lisandro Martínez take on the in-form Dortmund that features American star Giovanni Reyna, Dortmund’s top goal scorer in the Bundesliga Julian Brandt, and German legend Marco Reus.”

The Red Devils will play in Las Vegas for the first time in their history, according to the release, “a significant moment for the club as part of their preparation for the 2023/24 season.”

The release notes that for Borussia Dortmund, this will be the club’s first visit to the United States since 2019 and their fourth visit ever, with their first trip across the Atlantic taking place in 1954.

Pre-Sale opens at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. General public tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 6 on Ticketmaster.

