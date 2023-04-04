Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Officers found the victims dead at an apartment near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.
By Alexis Cortez and Peter Valencia
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:53 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say that a man shot and killed his mother and teenage sister in an apparent murder-suicide in Mesa Monday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m., officers received a call of a possible shooting at a complex near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive. Officers arrived at the apartment and found the victims, identified as a 46-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, and a 14-year-old girl, all deceased. Their names have not yet been released but are expected to be released sometime Tuesday.

In an update, authorities revealed that a man, believed to be the woman’s boyfriend, had called saying that he had found all three people dead inside the apartment after coming home from work. Detectives say that they believe the adult son shot his mother and sister before turning the gun on himself. Police said that each person had been found in a different room of the apartment.

Officers are still investigating the moments that led to their deaths and say that the investigation continues to be in the early stages.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
More than 3,200 without power throughout Las Vegas Valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police look for suspects in death of woman who fell out of pick up truck
Chicken Fried Rice generic
Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Photo of a strain
Nevada has the highest case count of Candida auris fungus in US

Latest News

Dog, yard, lawn generic
Free pet microchipping event being held Saturday in Las Vegas
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action during the English Premier League soccer match...
Manchester United to face Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas
FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas 7am - 730am
Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
SNWA: Lake Mead 80 feet higher because of water conservation efforts
SNWA: Lake Mead 80 feet higher because of water conservation efforts
Water spews after car crashes into fire hydrant near downtown Las Vegas
Water spews after car crashes into fire hydrant near downtown Las Vegas