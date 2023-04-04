Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say that a man shot and killed his mother and teenage sister in an apparent murder-suicide in Mesa Monday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m., officers received a call of a possible shooting at a complex near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive. Officers arrived at the apartment and found the victims, identified as a 46-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, and a 14-year-old girl, all deceased. Their names have not yet been released but are expected to be released sometime Tuesday.

In an update, authorities revealed that a man, believed to be the woman’s boyfriend, had called saying that he had found all three people dead inside the apartment after coming home from work. Detectives say that they believe the adult son shot his mother and sister before turning the gun on himself. Police said that each person had been found in a different room of the apartment.

Officers are still investigating the moments that led to their deaths and say that the investigation continues to be in the early stages.

Mesa Police are working a crime scene in the area of 600 W 8th Avenue. Three people found deceased in an apartment. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/kQlgJzZkbk — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) April 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.