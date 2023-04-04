Las Vegas police say 3 pedestrians struck in hit-and-run crash

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured three pedestrians Tuesday morning.

According to police, at approximately 11:48 a.m., LVMPD dispatch received reports of a crash with injuries, involving a vehicle and 3 pedestrians, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

LVMPD said arriving officers located three individuals suffering from minor injuries in the area.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, police said.

Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard was re-directed at Owens Avenue while police continued the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M, becoming biggest slot jackpot in Reno history
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
More than 3,200 without power throughout Las Vegas Valley
Chicken Fried Rice generic
Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police look for suspects in death of woman who fell out of pick up truck
Photo of a strain
Nevada has the highest case count of Candida auris fungus in US

Latest News

FILE - An ambulance is parked at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 12, 2020....
Renovations start at regional trauma hospital in Las Vegas
HOPE Scholar Theresa Butler, member of the first HOPE cohort, graduated with a degree in Urban...
Las Vegas woman turns former homeless youth experience into advocacy
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say man accused in fatal shooting after argument at Las Vegas apartment
Boulder City woman discusses experience being scammed to keep it from happening to others
Boulder City woman discusses experience being scammed to keep it from happening to others