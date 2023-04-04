Las Vegas police say 3 pedestrians struck in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured three pedestrians Tuesday morning.

According to police, at approximately 11:48 a.m., LVMPD dispatch received reports of a crash with injuries, involving a vehicle and 3 pedestrians, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

LVMPD said arriving officers located three individuals suffering from minor injuries in the area.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, police said.

Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard was re-directed at Owens Avenue while police continued the investigation.

