Las Vegas hotels ask for dismissal in price-fixing lawsuit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of hotel companies in Las Vegas have filed a motion for dismissal regarding a lawsuit alleging price-fixing for hotel room prices, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, brought forth in January, alleged that hotels owned by MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Treasure Island, and Wynn Resorts committed price-fixing which resulted in some customers overpaying for rooms.

As of a filing in April, MGM has joined the other defendants for the dismissal of the case.

“As expected, the defendants in this case will attempt every trick in the book to hedge their bets, but we believe the cards are stacked against them. We look forward to the court’s response and to continuing this case on behalf of the sizable class of those harmed by their illegal pricing measures,” said Steve Berman, representing the plaintiffs.

The defendants have until April 17 to respond to the motion to dismiss, according to court records.

