Free pet microchipping event being held Saturday in Las Vegas

By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A free pet microchipping event will be held Saturday, April 8 in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Boulevard.

The event is in partnership with veterinarians from the Veterinary Centers of America to implant microchips into pets.

The Animal Foundation will also be collecting new or gently used blankets for pets in need of adoption. Anyone who brings a pet to be microchipped or a blanket to donate will receive an Arizona Chrlie’s branded pet leash and a True Rewards sign-up offer.

