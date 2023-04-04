F1 Las Vegas repaving begins: Where to expect traffic delays, funding for project

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We may be months away from the big F1 race but already lots of preparation happening including repaving the Las Vegas Strip.

Sands Avenue is where the first round of repaving the way for the F1 track has kicked off.

F1 repavement plan (KVVU)

Construction crews were hard at work Monday repaving one lane at a time on Sands between Las Vegas Boulevard and the MSG Sphere site.

Traffic was bumper to bumper all afternoon Monday going both directions on Sands.

According to F1, the project will be broken down into six parts beginning in April through August.

Sands Avenue will be repaved from April 2 to April 7.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be repaved from April 9 to May 19.

Harmon Avenue, May 22 to May 26 and Koval Lane will be repaved from June 11 through June 16.

The area around the paddock site will be repaved from June 19 through June 30 and the area around the MSG Sphere site will be repaved from Aug. 21 through Aug. 25.

FOX5 asked commissioner Michael Naft who is paying for all the repaving.

“What is important to me is there would be a strong and very clear return on investment if the county is going to be asked to contribute something that the taxpayers see an economic benefit from that so that is what I am watching closely,” said Naft.

FOX5 has asked the county multiple times where the money is coming from to fund the repaving and has received no clear answer but officials have promised a public conversation before any decision is made.

Commissioner Naft also mentioned he is concerned about traffic for locals.

“That is why we always ask whenever we approve projects like this that are impactful to a large employment corridor to communicate with the actual people who live in Las Vegas, who call it home and have to get to work on time,” said Naft.

F1 is set to be held from Nov. 16th through the 18th.

