Clark County to decide on climate action plan

Solar panel field in Southern Nevada
Solar panel field in Southern Nevada(FOX5)
By Mike Allen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:50 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County leaders are all-in on going green. Tuesday morning, they’ll be tackling a years-long plan focused on sustainability.

“Las Vegas is the fastest-warming city in the country,” said climate action expert Kim Lundgren in 2021, just before the county adopted the plan that contains goals set to be officially adopted by the county in Tuesday’s agenda. “This is not an area where we want to be number one.”

“If left unchecked, these impacts are going to continue,” Lundgren added. “They’re going to have real effects, negative effects, on the water, energy, public health and economic systems in Clark County.”

Lundgren’s points will be a focal point of Tuesday’s agenda.

What will you have to do, though -- will you be asked to make any drastic changes to the way you live your life? It doesn’t appear so, but you will see and feel some of the changes coming to the Las Vegas Valley.

For example, the plan calls for encouraging working from home to cut down on pollution from commuting, building more electric car charging stations, making outdoor lighting automated in places like parks and parking lots so they’ll go dark when no one is around, adding more cooling stations for people to beat the summer heat, and putting in more trees across the county to help with air quality and cool down certain areas during hotter months.

The plan calls for you to give the county honest feedback about how it’s addressing climate change.

